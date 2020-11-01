Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a stellar performer

There's no denying the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest and most celebrated names in the Hindi film industry. The ace actor enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence, humble nature and intelligent selection of roles. She has starred in quite a few commercially successful movies, proving that her star power is second to none. On Sunday, as 'Ash' turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that prove she is talent personified.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

A runaway hit at the box office, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie revolved around what happens when an aspiring singer falls in love with his teacher's daughter. the gripping romantic-drama saw Aishwarya holding her own against Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and the ever-dependable Ajay Devgn, leaving fans asking for more. The film is best remembered for the complex equations between the protagonists and its stellar soundtrack.

Taal (1999)

Taal, directed by ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai, featured the future 'Bachchan Bahu' in the role of a naive young woman who becomes an overnight sensation after signing a contract with a flamboyant music producer. The movie hit the right notes with its engaging plot and effective soundtrack.

Raincoat (2004)

Featuring Aishwarya and Devgn in the lead roles, the Rituparno Ghosh-helmed movie revolved around a chance encounter between two ex-lovers and struck a chord with its realistic presentation. It had an impressive supporting cast that included Annu Kapoor, Mauli Ganguly and Surekha Sikri.

Guru (2007)

Widely regarded as one of the most popular films of Aishwarya's career, the Mani Ratnam-directed drama featured the powerhouse performer as the leading lady opposite Abhishek Bachchan and emerged as a commercial success. The biggie had an impressive supporting cast that included Vidya Balan and Madhavan.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

The grand period-drama revolved around the life of the Mughal emperor Akbar, highlighting his relationship with his wife Jodha. The film, marking Aishwarya's second major collaboration with Dhoom 2 co-star and Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan, emerging as a success while receiving rave reviews from the target audience.