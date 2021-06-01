Birthday special: Do you know R Madhavan auditioned for 'Iruvar'?

Actor R Madhavan, widely regarded as one of the most verstile actors in the film industry, enjoys a pretty strong fan following due to his charming screen presence and engaging performances. While nearly everyone is aware of his talents, not many know that he had auditioned for a part in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Iruvar, which hit the screens in 1997.

Things, however, did not work out as the ace filmmaker felt that Maddy's eyes were 'too young' for the character.

"Mani Sir thought my eyes were too young. So he said we'd work together some other time," he once told Rediff.

The role eventually went to Prakash Raj, who impressed fans with his work in the film. Iruvar, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest Tamil films of all time, was a gripping drama that explored the link between cinema and politics in Tamil Nadu. It featured Mohanlal in the role of Anandan-- a character modelled on the iconic MGR --- and proved to be a gamechanger for him. Prakash Raj's Tamizhselvan, on the other hand, was based on Karunanidhi. Actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tabu and Nassar too were part of the biggie.

While Madhavan missed out on Iruvar, he eventually worked with Mani Ratnam in the 2000 release Alaipayuthey. The two subsequently collaborated for films such as Kannathil Muthamittal, Guru, and Dumm Dumm Dumm.

Coming to the present, the Saala Khadoos star is working on his maiden directorial venture Rocketry. It features him in the role of Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan and has an emotional storyline with patriotic undertones. The cast includes Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Scottish actor Ron Donachie and Rajit Kapur. It will be released in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Mani Ratnam, on the other hand, is working on his latest magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on a novel of the same name. It has a star-studded cast headlined by Vikram, Jayam Ravi, 'Aish' and Trisha. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2022.