Birthday special: Ventakesh is intensity personified in the in the first glimpse of 'Narappa'

Tollywood actor Venkatesh, who turned a year older on Sunday, has taken to Twitter to share the 'first glimpse' of his latest movie Narappa. The video features the seasoned actor in an intense new avatar, which might click with his die-hard fans.

Narappa, directed by Srikanth Addala, is a remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil movie Asuran and revolves around the journey of a 'meek' man who wants to avoid violence at all costs. It features actor Priyamani as the leading lady, marking her first collaboration with Venkatesh.

Srikanth Addala suffered a big setback when his much-hyped Brahmotsavam, starring Mahesh Babu, sank without a trace while receiving negative reviews. Many feel that Narappa might help him get his career back on track.

The Dhanush starrer Asuran, directed by ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran, hit the right notes with its gripping presentation and hard-hitting theme. It emerged as a commercial success, helping 'D' consolidate his standing in the industry. The film featured Mollywood star Manju Warrier as the leading lady, marking her Kollywood debut. It remains to be seen whether Narappa is able to live up to the standards of the original version.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He impressed fans with his comic timing in the Sankranti release F2. The lively comedy, featuring Varun Tej as the parallel lead, emerged as a hit despite facing competition from NTR Kathanayakudu and the Ram Charan-starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama. He was last seen in Venky Mama, which did well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film, which saw him share screen space with Naga Chaitanya, revolved around the bond between a young man and his maternal uncle.

Venkatesh will soon be turning his attention to F3, a sequel to F2. The film is expected to be 'whackier' than the first part.

