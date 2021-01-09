Birthday special: When Farhan Akhtar sang for a Telugu movie

There's no denying the fact that Farhan Akhtar is one of the most talented stars in the Hindi film industry. The filmmaker-actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances, gripping screen presence and ability to understand the taste of the 'Gen Y' audience. While almost everyone is aware of his contribution to Bollywood, not many know that he once sang for a popular Telugu movie.

In 2018, he rendered the catchy I Don't Know song for actor Mahesh Babu's film Bharat Ane Nenu, thus adding a new dimension to his career. The number, composed by ace music director Devi Sri Prasad became quite popular due to a variety of reasons.

Bharat Ane Nenu, directed by top filmmaker Koratala Siva, revolved around the journey of a young man who becomes the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh under unexpected circumstances. It received decent reviews, emerging a commercial success. The biggie featured Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marked her Tollywood debut. The cast included Prakash Raj, R Sarathkumar, Aamani and Rao Ramesh.

Coming back to the present, Farhan is going through a busy phase on the work front. The 'Far Out one' was last seen in The Sky is Pink that did not do well at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews. It had a strong cast that included Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dangal actor Zaira Wasim. Farhan will next be seen in the sports-drama Toofan that revolves around the story of a national-level boxer. It is being directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, who had previously directed the Rock On star in the biographical-drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, will next be seen in the family-entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film, directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram, stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and is likely to release sometime this year.