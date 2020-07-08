Bollywood: Actor Jagdeep of Sholay and Andaz Apna Apna fame passes away at 81

Legendary actor Jagdeep, who essayed the role of Soorma Bhopali in blockbuster Sholay, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Jagdeep, one of Hindi cinema's top comedians, has been a part of over 400 films. Born as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, in Amritsar, he had taken screen name Jagdeep. He was 81.

Jagdeep passed away in his Mumbai home following age-related issues.

he had started off as a child artist in BR Chopra's Afsana, KA Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin.

India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had gifted him his baton for his performance in Hum Panchi ek Dal Ke.

He has also acted in several films of Ramsay brothers like Purana Mandir.

The 1975 multi-starrer blockbuster Sholay made him a household name for the character Soorma Bhopali that he essayed.

Inspired by the character, he made a film Soorma Bhopali but that did not do well in Box Office.

In his career spanning nearly six decades, he had worked with top actors, directors and producers. The seventies and eighties were his peak time.

Some of his other films include Brahmachari and Andaz Apna Apna. He is survived by sons Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey.