Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja in 'Chandramukhi 2'

'Chandramukhi 2' makers introduce Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja

The sequel is bank rolled by Lyca Productions and the makers took to social media to unveil the first look of Raghava Lawrence as 'Vettaiyan Raja'.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 31 2023, 11:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 15:15 ist
A poster of Tamil movie 'Chandramukhi 2'. Credit: Instagram/@lycaproductions

Actor Raghava Lawrence will play the role of  'Vettaiyan Raja' in Chandramukhi 2, the makers announced on Monday.

The Tamil movie featuring Kangana Ranaut, Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Lakshmi Menon is a sequel to P Vasu's comedy horror film Chandramukhi (2005) which starred superstar Rajnikanth.

The sequel is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the makers took to social media to unveil the first look of Raghava Lawrence as ‘Vettaiyan Raja’.

"Back with double the swag and attitude! Witness Vettaiyan Raja's intimidating presence in @actorlawrence's powerful first look from Chandramukhi-2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!”, the production house said in the tweet.

Helmed by veteran filmmaker P Vasu, the music is composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravani.

