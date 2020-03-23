Childish Gambino releases new album '3.15.20'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 23 2020, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 10:23 ist
Singer-actor Donald Glover has released a brand new album. (Credit: Wikipedia)

Singer-actor Donald Glover has released a brand new album under the name of his hip-hop act, Childish Gambino.

Titled 3.15.20, the new LP features Gambino's collaboration with the likes of Ariana Grande, 21 Savage and Ludwig Goransson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With the exception of the previously released single Algorhythm and Time, for which Gambino collaborated with Grande, the rest of the album's 12 tracks don't have names. They are instead timestamped.

The album is now available to stream across all platforms. However, fans who want to listen to the whole album in one go can do that by heading to DonaldGloverPresents.com.

Glover’s last Childish Gambino album was 2016's Awaken, My Love!. In 2018, the singer had dropped the track This Is America, which instantly became a hit.

On the acting front, he last voice featured in Disney's The Lion King

Childish Gambino
