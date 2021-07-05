'Collar Bomb' is a lesson about how one often gets caught up in the past: Jimmy Sheirgill

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill says that his upcoming movie Collar Bomb carries a strong message and highlights the impact of one's past actions on the present.

"There is a strong lesson for one in Collar Bomb as it shows how all our problems are linked to the past. We ultimately get caught up with things linked to actions at a certain point. That said, the film is not related to my life," he told DH.

Collar Bomb is touted to be a thriller and revolves around a cop's hunt for a suicide bomber, who threatens to 'blow up' a school. It has been directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the writer of the critically-acclaimed Marathi movie Half Ticket. The script has been penned by Nikhil Nair, who wrote an episode of the anthology Table No 5. Sheirgill says he enjoyed working with the 'talented' team as they made his job easy.

"Your job becomes easy when you work with such a talented team. I just tried to give my best and make the character look different from my previous roles," added the Tanu Weds Manu actor.

Collar Bomb stars Asha Negi, best known for her work in the web series Baarish, as the leading lady.

"She came well prepared for the shoot and had internalised the character," said Sheirgill.

Collar Bomb, which is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 9, marks Sheirgill's return to the webspace. The star made his OTT debut with Rangbaaz Phirse, which featured him in the role of a cop and catered to those fond of 'desi' action dramas. It was, however, his work in Your Honour that established him as a force to be reckoned with. It was an adaptation of an Israeli show and featured him in the role of a judge who tries to save his son from grave danger.

"The OTT boom is a terrific thing for artists as well as the audience. There are more options and hence more variety," said the actor

It remains to be seen whether Collar Bomb lives up to the expectations.