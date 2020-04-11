Coronavirus crisis: Taapsee Pannu reveals why she did not go public with her donation

Actress Taapsee Pannu recently found herself in a tough situation when a few trolls attacked her for allegedly not donating money to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The Pink star has now reacted to the controversy and made it clear that she does not need to go public with what she does in her personal life. While speaking to Hindustan Times, she said that she supported the fight against the COVID-19 threat for her satisfaction but refrained from sharing the receipt on social media.

Of late, several Bollywood celebs have come under fire for sharing videos highlighting their activities amid the lockdown. In fact, Kangana Ranaut had even urged her peers from making the whole thing into a holiday. Reacting to the row, Taapsee said that it is a ‘personal choice’ and added that some people enjoy the attention while others don’t.

The coronavirus crisis has brought the film industry to a standstill with most production houses postponing major releases. Haathi Mere Saathi, Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, F9 and No Time to Die are some major flicks that have not been able to keep their date with the aam janta.

Similarly, the shoots of biggies like Jersey and the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have been put on hold, which has affected workers. The likes of Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan have pledged to donate to the PM-CARES fund to help the needy. Similarly, Salman Khan, Criminal star Nagarjuna and Jr NTR have done their bit to help those affected by the pandemic.

Coming back to Taapsee, she was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Thappad that revolved around how a woman decides to punish her husband for slapping her. She will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Haseen Dilruba, which has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs with its shocking poster.



