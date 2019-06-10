‘Crazy Mohan’ passes away

Crazy Mohan, the amazingly talented comic playwright who left millions of his fans in splits through his inimitable humour, passed away here on Monday. He was 66 and breathed his last at the Kaveri Hospital here at 2 pm after doctors failed to resuscitate him following a cardiac arrest.

Truly a multi-faceted personality, Crazy Mohan, an engineer by profession, took to writing even while he was pursuing his engineering course at the College of Engineering in Guindy, now known as Anna University, in the 1970s and has 100 books to his credit.

A humorist, Crazy Mohan had worked with legends like Kamal Haasan, who always took pride in identifying the playwright and actor as his friend and had appeared in several films besides enacting stage plays. Crazy Mohan and Kamal Haasan had shared a special relationship with the former writing dialogues for the latter’s films which went on to become superhit at the box office.

His popular stage play ‘Chocolate Krishna’ was a super-duper hit and was staged across the world for over 1,000 times. Crazy Mohan’s brother Maadhu Balaji played the hero in all stage plays and the dup were a sensation in the 1980s and 1990s.

He had closely worked and acted in Kamal Haasan’s movies like Kaathala Kaathala, all-time classics Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Indian and Avvai Shanmughi. The roles played by Crazy Mohan and Kamal Haasan in Vassol Raja MBBS, the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Munnabhai MBBS, is still etched in the memories of everyone who had watched the movie.

After having worked for other production houses, Crazy Mohan, born Mohan Rangachari on October 16, 1952, launched his own troupe in 1979 and founded Crazy Creations that has staged over 7,000 shows across the globe.

Crazy Mohan is also an established writer with over 100 short stories to his credit. The actor was a donor and philanthropist for over 39 years, having contributed towards heart surgeries and kidney transplants from the proceeds from the sale of his drama tickets.