Darshan reveals he made a big decision regarding birthday celebrations after Ambareesh's death

It's no secret that Darshan is one of the biggest names in Sandalwood. A veteran in his own right, the 'Challenging Star' shares a special bond with his fans and this has helped him become Kannada cinema's favourite mass hero. The Yajamana actor recently reminded the 'D army' to buy rice and grains instead of a grand cake for his birthday (February16, 2020) as they can be distributed to orphanages.

Explaining his decision, Darshan told Cinema Express that he took the step following 'Rebel Star' Ambareesh's demise in 2018.

"When appaji (Ambareesh) passed away, I was in no mood to celebrate my birthday. But Rakesh Pappanna (a close friend) explained to me that fans come from all corners of the state to see me once a year, and that it was not nice on my part to tell them not to come. So instead of cake and garlands, he gave me the idea to ask them to bring rice and other necessities, which was conveyed to my fans," he added.

To make the big day special, the star also unveiled the teaser of the eagerly-awaited Roberrt and this grabbed a great deal of attention on social media. The film, directed by Tharun Sudhir, is an actioner and marks Boss' first collaboration with actress Asha Bhat of Junglee fame. It has an impressive cast that also includes Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan. The flick is slated to release in April, 2020.

Darshan is currently shooting for the much-hyped Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka, directed by Rajendra Singh Babu. The historical drama, based on a book penned by BL Venu, has actress-turned-politician Sumalatha in a key role and this has piqued the curiosity. The magnum opus has a stellar crew which includes music composer Hamsalekha and cinematographer Ashok Kashyap.