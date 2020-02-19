Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make a lovely pair in new still from '83'

The makers of the eagerly-awaited 83, on Monday (February 19), unveiled actress Deepika Padukone's look from the film, which took social media by storm. The talented performer, who plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, is seen striking a romantic pose with the reel 'Haryana Hurricane' and her real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Needless to say, the two look good together and make one superb jodi.

While spilling the beans on her role, the Piku star said that her character is an 'ode' to the unselfishness of those women who put their dreams on the back burner to help their husbands reach new heights.



DP tweeted, “To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” #ThisIs83"



83, directed by Kabir Khan of New York fame, is a sports-drama and revolves around India's stellar win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film has a stellar supporting cast that includes Tamil actor Jiiva, Pollywood star Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Pankaj Tripathi. The magnum opus is slated to hit screens in three languages (Hindi, Telugu and Tamil) on April 10, 2020. The inside talk is that 83 has the potential to take a solid start at the box office and emerge as a pan-India hit. Trade analyst Prateek R Dubey had recently told DH that 83 is been promoted rather effectively and this has helped it garner plenty of attention.



"The makers are focusing on all characters and not only the one played by Ranveer. Each character has his own poster," he had added.



Coming back to Ranveer, he is going through a good phase on the work front. Once 83 hits screens, he will turn his attention to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by Divyang Thakkar. The film features Shalini Pandey as the leading lady and marks her Bollywood debut.