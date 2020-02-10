Delhi Election 2020 result: 5 movies to set the mood for the big day

The result of the Delhi Election 2020, held on Saturday (Feb. 8), will be declared tomorrow (Feb. 11). While exit polls predict that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party will return to power and get a second consecutive term, the deal will be sealed only when counting is done. With only hours to go, here are some captivating movies with political undertones to get you in the mood for the big day.

NTR Mahanayakudu (Telugu, 2019)

The Krish-directed movie revolves around the legendary NT Rama Rao's political career, highlighting a conspiracy to destabilise and overthrow his government. A commercial disappointment, it featured a stellar performance from Balakrishna, which helped impress the target audience.

The Ides of March (English, 2013)

Starring Ryan Gosling and George Clooney, The Ides of March revolved around the cruel way in which scandal involving a Presidential hopeful's campaign manager sends shockwaves through the political fraternity. An adaptation of the popular play Farragut North, the film was a critical success and bagged a few Oscar nominations.

Shanghai (Hindi, 2012)

Based on the popular novel Z, the film highlighted how those in power can be corrupt and governed by selfish motives. The Dibaker Banerjee-directed thriller starred Abhay Deol and Emraan Hashmi in the leads and received rave reviews from many critics. The supporting cast featured names such as Prosenjit Chatterjee, Kalki Koechlin and Farooq Sheikh.

Raajneeti (Hindi, 2010)

The Prakash Jha-helmed political-drama combined elements from the Mahabharata with contemporary politics and captivated fans with its riveting narrative. The biggie featured an enviable cast, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif.

New Delhi Times (Hindi, 1986)

The Shashi Kapoor flick ruffled a few feathers by dealing with the nexus between the political world and the media fraternity. It failed to get a smooth release because of its controversial subject and this affected its commercial prospects. The film, however, received rave reviews, which made up for the pre-release blues.