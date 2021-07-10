Demand to boycott Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofan' raised for allegedly promoting 'Love Jihad'

Farhan Akhtar-starrer upcoming film 'Toofan' has once again landed into controversy. A few days ago, demands were raised to boycott the film because of the actor's old comments on Citizenship Amendment Act.

This time, the film, directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, has been called to boycott because it apparently shows interfaith marriage. The character Aziz Ali, played by Akhtar, reportedly falls in love with Pooja Shah, played by Mrunal Thakur. The film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal as Ali's coach. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

A section of netizens are saying that the film must be boycotted because it promotes 'love jihad'.

BOYCOTT EVERY MOVIE WHICH IS AGAINST OUR CULTURE AND DHARMA #BoycottToofaan — Manish Singh (@MSinghBJP) July 10, 2021

They can't reels hinduphonic context so shamelessly and run away each and every time !! Boycott it with all your deeds !! It's our turn now !#BoycottToofaan https://t.co/tf2XCeyJ3i — Ujjawal Thakur (@uraj7777) July 10, 2021

Toofaan Movie Is against Our Culture . It's Time To #BoycottToofaan — Sadhvi Prachi (@Sadhvi_prachi) July 10, 2021

Remember Farhan Akhtar shared

The distorted map excluded Kashmir from India which is

mostly used by Kashmiri separatists who do not consider Kashmir a part of India.” Why should we INDIANS let him release his movie in our country?#BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/86BvH3Z5yB — Sheetal Mansabdar Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) July 10, 2021