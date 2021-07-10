Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' lands in controversy again

Demand to boycott Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofan' raised for allegedly promoting 'Love Jihad'

The character Aziz Ali, played by Akhtar, reportedly falls in love with Pooja Shah, played by Mrunal Thakur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2021, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 16:27 ist
A still from Toofan. Credit: Screengrab.

Farhan Akhtar-starrer upcoming film 'Toofan' has once again landed into controversy. A few days ago, demands were raised to boycott the film because of the actor's old comments on Citizenship Amendment Act.

This time, the film, directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, has been called to boycott because it apparently shows interfaith marriage. The character Aziz Ali, played by Akhtar, reportedly falls in love with Pooja Shah, played by Mrunal Thakur. The film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal as Ali's coach. The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

Read | Farhan gave his all for 'Toofan': Rakesh

A section of netizens are saying that the film must be boycotted because it promotes 'love jihad'.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Farhan Akhtar
bollywood
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Paresh Rawal

What's Brewing

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 