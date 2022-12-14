Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets married to her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' left her fans surprised with her wedding to her gym trainer Shanwaz Shaikh. The diva who regularly posted about the wedding revealed in an Instagram post that the couple is now married.

She posted cosy pictures and wrote, “And yes proudly i can say i am taken & yes shonu, CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. #devoleena #taken #couplegoals #finallyhooked (sic)."

Moments after the post, congratulations poured in for the TV star.

Reportedly, Devoleena dated Shanwaz for a couple of years before taking the plunge. The star Devoleena looked breathtakingly beautiful on her wedding day as she opted for a traditional red lehenga choli. The couple got their wedding registered in a court followed a cosy lunch. The intimate wedding was graced by Devoleena's close friends and family.