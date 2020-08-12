DH Radio | The Lead: Shilpa Rao on her latest song 'Aadhe Aadhe Se' from 'Raat Akeli Hai'

This episode of The Lead from DH Radio brings to you the voice of 'Aadhe Aadhe Se' from Netflix's 'Raat Akeli Hai', Shilpa Rao. She talks about how she has dealt with the pandemic and her latest song that is making the buzz on playlists.

Anila Kurian: Hi Shilpa, welcome to the show, It's really great to have you on. Can you tell us a little bit about what you have been up to since the lockdown started?

Shilpa Rao: When the lockdown started, we all were unsure. I was reading up upon everything and was very obsessed with the whole situation and how it was going to turn out. This is not something which goes away suddenly. I think this is far more complicated and deep-rooted. What one can do and what I especially did was that I accepted the fact that you have to adapt yourself with changing times. Which is the case with musicians all the time because our lives are very transient and our lives are extremely erratic. We have so many things that you plan for the year. none of that works and something else pans out and that way it's been a challenge. But as a musician, yeah, staying at home, devoting that much time for music that's been a plus. My parents are here and that is a major bonus. It does bog me down when I see and realise that there are so many people suffering throughout the world. It's a hard time for so many families. It's sort of a roller coaster but I am trying to take it one day at a time.

Anila: Having said that you have had your latest song coming out, 'Aadhe Aadhe Se' from 'Raat Akeli Hai'. It was also your first Nextflix film.

Shilpa: Yes

Anila: Did you know what you are singing for or did you realise later what the project was?

Shilpa: The whole crew was in the studio when we were doing the song. The director is very passionate and the way he came and explained the whole song with all the emotions behind it. As a singer, for me, more than the situation, I ask people what should the song depict and what is the emotion exactly and what it should say, that is the most important question for me. He (the director) was very involved, with Sneha, I have worked with her before and this is something which finally happened and I was aware of what the film was. But none of us was aware that it will be releasing like this. That has been the surprise but people have been loving the film and especially the songs. And again Many many thanks to the audience.

