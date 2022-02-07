DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Feb 07 2022, 06:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 06:16 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised last month after testing positive for Covid-19, passed away on Sunday. She was 92.

The 'Nightingale of Indian cinema', born to seasoned Marathi theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar in Indore, began her career with the song Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari from the 1942 release  Kiti Hasaal but it was dropped from the final cut. She subsequently lent her voice to a song in another Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur and essayed a small role in it.

Read more

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lata Mangeshkar
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

Speak Out: February 6, 2022

Speak Out: February 6, 2022

DH Deciphers | Why is India launching digital rupee?

DH Deciphers | Why is India launching digital rupee?

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

Indian scientists design 'all-in-one' Covid vaccine

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

In Pics | RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Her life in rare photos

Not everyone is male or female

Not everyone is male or female

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

 