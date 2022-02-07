DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised last month after testing positive for Covid-19, passed away on Sunday. She was 92.

The 'Nightingale of Indian cinema', born to seasoned Marathi theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar in Indore, began her career with the song Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari from the 1942 release Kiti Hasaal but it was dropped from the final cut. She subsequently lent her voice to a song in another Marathi movie Pahili Mangalaa-gaur and essayed a small role in it.

