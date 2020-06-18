Dhanush starrer 'Jagame Thanthiram' to release in theatres, confirms director Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj, one of the most promising young filmmakers in Kollywood, recently confirmed that the eagearly-awaited Jagame Thanthiram, will not be skipping a theatrical release amidst the COVID-19 crisis. While interacting with the media, the Jigarthanda director said that there were "no plans" of releasing the movie directly on a streaming platform as it had been designed as a big-screen experience. He added that the team felt that people would not hesitate to watch movies in theatres once things returned to normal.

"As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” added the filmmaker.

Jagame Thanthiram features Dhanush in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Karthik. The film is touted to be a action-packed gangster drama and features a massy storyline. The flick stars Action actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady, which has piqued curiosity.

Jagame Thanthiram has been shot in the UK, which suggests that it will have an urban look and feel. The biggie was slated to hit screens on May 1 but this did not happen due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The new release date is likely to be revealed once the novel coronavirus situation improves.

Coming back to Karthik, he is awaiting the release of his latest production venture Penguin, which features Keerthy Suresh of Mahanati fame in the lead. The movie is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on June 19. There has also been talk of Karthik reuniting with 'Superstar' Rajinikanth for a sequel to their 2019 hit Petta.

On the other hand, 'D' has in his kitty Karnan and the Hindi movie Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan.