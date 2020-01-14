Dhanush's 'Pattas' will not affect 'Darbar'

National award-winning Kollywood star Dhanush is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited Pattas, slated to arrive in theatres on Jan. 15, 2020.

The martial arts flick, directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, has already created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs, which suggests things are heading in the right direction. Many feel it could have an adverse impact on Rajinikanth's Darbar that hit screens on Jan. 10, 2020. This, however, might not be the case.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Ramesh Bala says the AR Murugadoss-directed actioner received the widest release possible, which helped it rake in the moolah. Once Pattas hits screens, it might lose some screens but will still be playing in an optimal number of theatres.

"Darbar got the widest possible release, which resulted in good collections. It has already done solid business and will still have an optimal number of screens in the second week," he adds.

Bala also confirms that Pattas has got the trades excited as it is Dhanush's first release post the sensational hit Asuran. It might also open better than expected as it is releasing on Pongal day, As such, if word of mouth is healthy, the biggie might find it easier to reach the break-even target, which is believed to be around Rs 40 crore.

Pattas stars Mehreen as the heroine and marks her first collaboration with Dhanush. The cast includes Nassar and Naveen Chandra.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has turned his attention to the much-hyped Suruli, directed by Karthik Subbara