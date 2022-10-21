Dhruva Sarja-Prem's film titled 'KD - the Devil', title teaser out!

The title teaser of the Kannada film #KVN4 starring Dhruva Sarja and produced by KVN Productions was launched at a grand event at Orion Mall in Bengaluru on October 20. The title teaser ‘KD – The Devil' was launched in a grand way amidst the presence of over 200 media persons coming from all over India.

The title teaser offers a glimpse into the vintage world that is showcased in ‘KD – The Devil'. On this occasion, ‘Action Prince’ Dhruva Sarja, filmmaker Prem, Sanjay Dutt, actress Rakshita, Music Director Arjun Janya and KVN head were present.

2022 marks the year of Southern Cinema with Kannada Film Industry topping the charts in terms of content and collections. Sandalwood has come out as a powerful force to reckon with in the past 10 months. From KGF 2, Charlie 777 and Vikrant Rona to the most recent, Kantara, Kannada Film Industry has been giving blockbusters one after another. In 2022 itself, Kannada films have cemented themselves as the largest industry in India as their joint collections of 5 films surpass, 1851 Crores.

One of the major highlights of the title teaser was that the teaser was launched in 5 languages (Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi). Director Prem has himself voiced the Kannada version, while Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi and Mohanlal have voiced the Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions respectively. Reportedly, this is a feat that hasn’t been achieved in the Indian Film Industry before. The action part title teaser launch sets its own benchmark as it marks the maiden Pan India project from the Kannada Film Industry. With powerful visuals and music, it sets the pace for #KD-The Devil!

Speaking on the occasion, Director Prem said, "Wherever good exists, bad exists too. For example, when Rama existed, Ravana existed too. The film has similar lines. The film is not only a bloody gory story but it has a romantic and moral line to it."

"The KD teaser might be visually strong but it caters to the family audience. I'm confident about KD and the verdict will be delivered by the audience,” Dhruva Sarja said during the launch event.

While KVN Productions will be the presenters of the Kannada version, the Hindi version will be presented by AA Films headed by Anil Thadani. The Telugu version will be presented by ‘Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram’ headed by Sai Korrapati. The Tamil version will be presented by the Tamil distribution company ‘Red Giant Movies’, headed by Udhayanidhi Stalin. The Malayalam version will be presented by ‘Aashirvad Cinemas’ headed by Antony Perumbavoor.

KVN Productions has been at the forefront of the industry with back-to-back hit projects. ‘KD-The Devil’ is KVN’s fourth project which is loosely based on Bengaluru’s gang wars of the 70s and is expected to hit theatres in 2023.