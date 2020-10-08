Did business magnate Elon Musk watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Serious Men'?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi film industry, recently hit the right notes with his performance in Serious Men much to the delight of his fans. The film featured him in the role of an assistant to a scientist and contained several references to the concept of a black hole.

Business magnate Elon Musk took to Twitter and sent out a cryptic message, saying that nothing can escape gravity.

"Nothing can escape gravity, not even black holes (and they really tried!)," he tweeted.

Nawaz took note of his tweet and said 'primitive minds think alike'. This conversation created a great deal of buzz among fans with fans speculating that Musk had watched and enjoyed the popular movie.

Serious Men, directed by ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, is a satirical comedy-drama and is based on a popular novel of the same name. It has a strong cast that includes Indira Tiwari, Shweta Basu Prasad and Baahubali actor Nassar. It released directly on Netflix, skipping the theatrical route.

Serious Men is Nawaz's second movie to release directly on the streaming giant. The critically-acclaimed Raat Akeli Hain too had a digital premiere as opposed to a theatrical one. He became a popular name in the digital space with Sacred Games, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, and many feel that Serious Men might go a long way in helping him consolidate his standing in the 'OTT world'.

Meanwhile, Nawaz is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in Bole Chudiyaan, co-starring Tamanaah Bhatia. and this has created a buzz among a section of the audience. 'The inside talk is that it will release on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres. One is likely to get on this in the coming days.