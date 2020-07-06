‘Dil Bechara’ trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie looks promising

The trailer of the eagerly-awaited Dil Bechara, the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, has been released and it might leave a section of the audience teary-eyed. The video suggests that the film revolves around what happens when a young woman, who is suffering from cancer, falls in love with a bindass young man. The trailer touches upon the need to live in the present and enjoy life to the fullest. Many feel, it serves as a reminder of SSR’s limitless acting abilities and proves that he could have been the ‘next big thing’ for the industry. The trailer makes a solid impact because of its effective presentation and AR Rahman’s breezy music/background score.

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chabbra, is an adaptation of the popular novel The Fault In Our Stars and features a ‘sensitive’ storyline. It stars debutante Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady, which has piqued the curiosity. Saif Ali Khan too is a part of the movie but the makers have not revealed much about his character. The Race star had recently revealed that he enjoyed working with SSR and shared a good rapport with him,.

Dil Bechara was originally supposed to get a theatrical release but that did not happen amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Sushant, who is best known for delivering an earnest performance in MS Dhoni, ended his life on June 14. Following this, some fans accused Bollywood biggies of ‘sabotaging’ his career while others praised ‘Annie’ for making it big despite being an outsider. It remains to be seen whether Dil Bechara hits the bullseye, proving to a memorable affair for SSR fans.