Disha Patani to make her Kollywood debut with 'Suriya 42'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is all set to make her Kollywood debut with director Sirithai Shiva’s next tentatively titled ‘Suryia 42’.

While the reports were doing rounds for quite some time, our source has confirmed that she has been roped as the female lead of the film and will be seen opposite Suriya.

Earlier, there had been a lot of speculations about the film’s female lead and several top names popped up. However, DH has learnt that the makers had finalized Disha Patani’s name in this action drama and we can expect the official confirmation soon.

The movie pooja was organized in Chennai post where the shooting commenced, and a few pictures from the shooting spot surfaced online. The first schedule is planned in Chennai after which the crew will leave for Goa for its second schedule.

SAI SAI very happy to start our new project with the blessings of god and best wishes of all the fans 🙏media friends🙏cinema lovers🙏🙏well wishers🙏🙏Thank you surya sir , Studiogreen, uv creations 🙏🙏🙏🙏SIVA &TEAM #Suriya42 pic.twitter.com/untiDmw5PT — siva+director (@directorsiva) August 24, 2022

Produced by UV Creation and Studio Green, the music will be composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and will be a Pan-India film that will reportedly be made in two parts and will release in mid of 2023.