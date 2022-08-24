Patani to make her Kollywood debut with 'Suriya 42'

Disha Patani to make her Kollywood debut with 'Suriya 42'

Our source has confirmed that she has been roped as the female lead of the film and will be seen opposite Suriya

NP Jayaraman
NP Jayaraman, DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2022, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 15:25 ist

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is all set to make her Kollywood debut with director Sirithai Shiva’s next tentatively titled ‘Suryia 42’.

While the reports were doing rounds for quite some time, our source has confirmed that she has been roped as the female lead of the film and will be seen opposite Suriya.

Earlier, there had been a lot of speculations about the film’s female lead and several top names popped up. However, DH has learnt that the makers had finalized Disha Patani’s name in this action drama and we can expect the official confirmation soon.

The movie pooja was organized in Chennai post where the shooting commenced, and a few pictures from the shooting spot surfaced online. The first schedule is planned in Chennai after which the crew will leave for Goa for its second schedule.

Produced by UV Creation and Studio Green, the music will be composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) and will be a Pan-India film that will reportedly be made in two parts and will release in mid of 2023.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

suriya
Disha Patani
Kollywood News
Kollywood
Tamil Cinema
Entertainment News
Entertainment

What's Brewing

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 