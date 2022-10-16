'Disturbed and pained': Nyra Banerjee mourns death of Vaishali Takkar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vaishali Takkar’s unexpected demise has come as a shock to everyone and left her loved ones deeply dismayed. She was 30 and died by suicide on Sunday at her home in Indore.
The actor's Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal co-star and good friend Nyra Banerjee was gutted by the news of her demise.
Speaking exclusively to DH, Nyra said “I am shivering and really disturbed by the news. I am deeply pained with the news of Vaishali’s passing away at a very young age.”
“She was a very sweet and lively girl who always wanted live her dreams. She wanted to get married soon to a blogger and wanted to travel the world. She was one of the artists whom I know up close.
“We connected well during the shoot of Rakshabandhan and shared a great rapport. However, for the past 5-6 months we’ve not been in touch regularly due to our busy work schedule.”
“We would often discuss religious and spiritual topics. We also talked about getting settled in life and eagerly waiting for her wedding invite which she was soon going to share. I have no idea what made her take this extreme step and all of a sudden what went wrong with her life. I am still not able to cope with the news and this loss has personally jolted me, said Nyra Banerjee, who plays the lead role in Rakshabandhan.
The whole team of the show is in deep shock. Nyra, who plays the role of Chakori, will reportedly travel to Vaishal’s home in Indore for the funeral.
