Do you know Sudeep was not the original choice for ‘Huccha’?

There’s no denying the fact that Sudeep is one of the biggest and most popular names in Sandalwood. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence, sincere performances and charming personality. The ace actor has starred in quite a few well-received movies and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with.

The self-made hero, who began his career as a leading man with Sparsha, became a household name with his hard-hitting performance in Huccha (2001). The film, a remake of Vikram’s Sethu, featured Sudeep in the role of a young college rowdy who suffers brain damage after being attacked by goons and hit the right notes due to a variety of reasons.

Interestingly, the Eega actor was not the first choice for the cult movie. According to Times of India, the film was originally offered to Shivarajkumar and Upendra, who turned it down as they were not comfortable with the second half of the flick. Huccha, directed by Om Prakash Rao, had a strong cast that included Avinash, Pavithra Lokesh and Akshara/Rekha.

Sethu was also remade in Telugu (Seshu) and Hindi (Tere Naam) with Dr Rajasekhar and Salman Khan in the lead.

Coming back to Sudeep, he was last seen in the much-hyped Hindi film Dabangg 3 that made a good impact at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film marked his first collaboration with ‘Bhai’. The cast included Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan.

Sudeep will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kotigooba 3, the third installment of the Kotigooba series. The film features him in a stylish new avatar that has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The biggie is likely to be a feast for the mass audience and have an international look and feel. He also has Phantom in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves.