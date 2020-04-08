Emmanuelle Chriqui joins the cast of ‘Superman & Lois'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 08 2020, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 11:38 ist
Emmanuelle Chriqui is now a part of Superman & Lois. (Credit: IMDB)

Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui has boarded the cast of Arrow-verse spinoff  Superman & Lois. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are reprising their roles as Superman and Lois Lane in the new series set at The CW.

Chriqui, best known for featuring in movies like You Don't Mess with the Zohan and Wrong Turn, will take on the role of Lana Lang, reported Deadline.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the plot revolves around Superman and Lois as they deal with the stress and pressures that come with being working parents today.

Todd Helbing, who earlier served as a showrunner on The Flash, will write the script and executive produce the series. Greg Berlanti and his Warner Bros TV-based Greg Berlanti Productions top brass Sarah Schechter and DC's Geoff Johns will also act as executive producers.

Hollywood
