Fan-made trailers of KGF Chapter 2 go viral, Yash mania runs wild

It’s no secret that Yash is one of the most popular and successful stars in Kannada cinema. The self-made mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances and effective screen presence. ‘Rocking Star’ will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, the biggest Sandalwood movie of the year. The film has created a great deal of buzz with many fans describing it as the ‘pride of Karnataka’.

In a development that bears testimony to the buzz around KGF Chapter 2, quite a few fan-made trailers of the biggie are going viral on social media. They do justice to Yash’s larger-than-life image and prove that he is a pan-India star in the truest sense.

KGF Chapter 2, helmed by Prashanth Neel, is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF and revolves around the exploits of ‘Rocky Bhai’. The film is touted to be ‘bigger and better’ than the first part, which has piqued curiosity.

Also Read: Yash says there is no question of 'KGF Chapter 2' skipping theatrical release

The cast includes Upendra actress Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. ‘Baba’ had recently said that he is excited about making his Sandalwood debut with the magnum opus.

A few websites had speculated that KGF Chapter 2 would release directly on a streaming platform amid the Covid-19 crisis. Yash, however, dismissed the reports and clarified that the film has been made for a big screen experience.

KGF Chapter 2 is slated to hit screens this October.

Once the biggie releases in theatres, Yash is likely to team up with filmmaker Narthan for a Kannada movie with a pan-India storyline. One might get clarity on the project in the coming days.