Farah Khan Kunder tests negative for Covid-19

She currently features as a judge on 'Zee Comedy Show'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 11 2021, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 18:08 ist
Farah Khan Kunder. Credit: Instagram/FarahKhanKunder

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Saturday said that she has tested negative for coronavirus.

Farah took to her Instagram Stories to share her latest health update and posted a small video with her pet.

"Look who’s most excited to know iv tested negative @smoochythepoochy," the “Happy New Year” director posted.

Farah, known for films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 1.

The director had said she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

She currently features as a judge on Zee Comedy Show and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections in the city to 7,34,337 and death toll to 16,011, a civic official said.

