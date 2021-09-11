Farah Khan Kunder tests negative for Covid-19

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder on Saturday said that she has tested negative for coronavirus.
Farah took to her Instagram Stories to share her latest health update and posted a small video with her pet.
"Look who’s most excited to know iv tested negative @smoochythepoochy," the “Happy New Year” director posted.
Farah, known for films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 1.
The director had said she contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.
She currently features as a judge on Zee Comedy Show and had recently also shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
On Friday, Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally of infections in the city to 7,34,337 and death toll to 16,011, a civic official said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu
Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims
Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais