‘Fighter’: Ananya Panday says she is nervous about being a part of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer

Ananya Panday, who made her big screen debut with Student Of The Year 2, will soon be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Fighter and this has created a buzz among fans. During a recent interaction with a leading website, the young actress said that she is ‘excited’ and ‘nervous’ about being a part of the flick as it marks her Tollywood debut. She revealed that ‘Rowdy’ too has the same feelings about the biggie as it marks his Bollywood entry. Praising the heartthrob, she said that she loved his performance in Arjun Reddy.

Fighter, helmed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, is an actioner that features the Geetha Govindam hero in a massy new avatar. The film has quite a few powerful fight sequences that have the potential to elevate Vijay’s heroism to the next level. The cast of the biggie includes Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan.

Puri last tried his luck in Bollywood with the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, which clicked with Big B fans. Many feel, Fighter is his ticket to instant stardom.

Coming back to Ananya, she was last seen in the Kartik Aryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh that emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. She currently has Khaali Peeli and a movie with Shakun Batra in her kitty. Khaali Peeli, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar of Ek Tha Tiger fame, has piqued the curiosity as it marks the star’s first collaboration with Ishan Khatter, She will be seen playing a strong character in the movie. On is likely to get more updates about the movie once the coronavirus situation improves

On the other hand, the Shakun Batra movie will see her act alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Talking about her rapport with ‘MC Sher’, she said that they get along quite well and have fun conversations on the set.

Credit: Mumbai Mirror