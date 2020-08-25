First JL50 teaser showcases a mysterious plane crash

SonyLIV on Monday released a teaser for its upcoming original mystery film 'JL50'.

The teaser gave a glimpse of the plot's basic premise: A plane that took off from Kolkata has crash-landed in Lava, West Bengal - only it took off from Kolkata 35 years ago. This leads to an investigation into how a plane could disappear 35 years ago and emerge out of nowhere.

The premise appears to have some similarities to the myth of Santiago Flight 513, which supposedly went missing in the 1950s, only to turn up several years later with everyone inside long since dead and reduced to skeletons.

The film stars Abhay Deol, who appears to be an investigator assigned to the case, and is questioning a character played by Pankaj Kapoor. Other cast members include Piyush Mishra, Rajesh Sharma and Ritika Anand. Little else is known about this thriller, including the release date.