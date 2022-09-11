From 'Ironheart' to 'The Marvels', Kevin Feige unveils MCU plans

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has announced Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming titles such as original series Ironheart, Secret Invasion, Loki season two and feature projects including Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania as well as Fantastic Four.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, directed by Peyton Reed, marks Paul Rudd’s return as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. Actor Evangeline Lilly will be reprising her role of Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, alongside Jonathan Majors (Kang), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) and Michelle Pfeiffer (Janet Van Dyne).

The audience was treated to an exclusive look of the film at the D23 Expo. The story follows Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, who join Hope’s parents Hank and Janet as well as Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), to explore the Quantum Realm.

The film, which marks the beginning of Phase 5 of the MCU, will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

Feige also confirmed that Matt Shakman, who helmed 2021’s superhit WandaVision series, will direct the studio's much-anticipated Fantastic Four movie. The film is scheduled for a November 8, 2024 release.

Following Sam Wilson’s journey as the new Captain America, Captain America: New World Order, will be released in the theatres on May 3, 2024. Directed by Julius Onah, the movie will see Anthony Mackie reprise his role of Sam Wilson aka Captain America. Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly and Tim Blake Nelson and Shira Haas also round out the cast.

Another major project announced by Marvel Studios includes the Thunderbolts movie. The film will see Julia Louis-Dreyfus appear as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine alongside David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Sebastian Stan’s James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier and Wyatt Russell’s John Walker/US Agent.

Jake Schreier has directed the movie, which also features Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

The biggest film announcement at the Marvel Studios presentation was the Brie Larson-led The Marvels. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film stars Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). Fans were given a sneak peek from the upcoming movie, which will arrive in theatres on July 28 next year.

The studio is also extending its series slate on streaming platform Disney+.

Feige and Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler shared an early look at the new Ironheart series, fronted by Dominique Thorne. The show, executive produced by Coogler, takes place after the events of the banner’s November release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Thorne plays the lead role of Riri Williams, a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world. It delves into the dynamics of tech versus magic. The series is slated to arrive on Disney+ in 2023.

Marvel Studios will also release its first-ever special Werewolf by Night on the streaming platform on October 7. Directed by Michael Giacchino, the Halloween special features actors Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly.

Secret Invasion, a series starring Don Cheadle, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Medelsohn, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, is also in the works.

A new trailer of the event series, which showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating the Earth for years, was also released at the D23 Expo. Secret Invasion is set to come out next year. Cheadle will also be seen in the Disney+ project Armor Wars.

Feige confirmed the return of Daredevil to the screens with the series Daredevil: Born Again. The show will start production some time next year. Charlie Cox will reprise as the titular superhero for the 18-episode new season of the series.