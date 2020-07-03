‘Gaalipata 2’ shoot unlikely to resume soon, says actor Ganesh

There’s no denying the fact that ‘Golden Star’ Ganesh is one of most popular and sought-after stars in Kannada cinema. A self-made sensation, he enjoys a decent fan following due to his impressive screen presence and sincere performances. During an interview with The New Indian Express, the Orange actor---who turned a year older on Thursday (July 2)--- said that his birthday was a low-key affair this time around because of the Covid-19 situation. He added that that this has been a difficult year for almost everybody so people will eventually ‘delete’ it from their minds and move on.

“Health is very important for everybody, and our family has decided to be at our farm house. Secondly, this situation does not call for a birthday celebration. I guess, we will all delete the year 2020 from our lives because it has not come of any use to us,” he added.

Ganesh was working on the eagerly-awaited Gaalipata 2, directed by Yograj Bhat, when the central government imposed a lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic. The star revealed that nearly 50 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up and the remaining portions will be filmed once the current situation improves.

The Karnataka government recently allowed shoots to resume as long as social distancing norms are followed,. Gaalipata 2, however, is unlikely to go on the floors in the near future. Addressing the issues before the team, Ganesh said that cinema is ‘larger than life’ experience and cannot be enjoyed with small units.

Gaalipata 2, a follow up/sequel to the 2008 release Gaalipata, is one of the most talked-about romantic-comedies of the year. It is being produced by Ramesh Reddy and features Diganth in a key role.

Coming back to Ganesh, he also has Suni’s Sakath in his kitty. The film, featuring him in a new avatar, has the potential to be a gamechanger for the hero. Like Gaalipata 2, it is unlikely to go on the floors till things return to normal.