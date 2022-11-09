'Gujarat ma Modi che': Ravi Kishan's Gujarati-Bhojpuri mix rap song to be released soon

BJP MP from Gorakhpur and Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan has composed a Gujarati-Bhojpuri mix rap song 'Gujarat ma Modi che' for the coming assembly elections in that state.

The song will be released soon and it may get popular among people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, living in Gujarat, MP Ravi Kishan's Public Relations Officer (PRO)Pawan Dubey said here on Wednesday.

The song gives a befitting reply to the opposition parties in the poll-bound western state who are asking "what is there in Gujarat", he said.

The entire song is about PM Modi's honesty and his policy against nepotism and corruption, the PRO said.

The song also describes development in Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi and the heritage of Sardar Patel as also Somnath Dwarka.

During the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri rap song 'UP mein sab ba' became very popular and on the first day of release, it recorded a viewership in millions, Dubey added.