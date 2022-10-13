'Halloween Ends' to release in India on October 14

Universal Pictures' upcoming movie Halloween Ends will be released in Indian theatres on Friday.

Led by Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis, the film will be distributed in the country by Warner Bros Discovery.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the 13th installment of the Halloween franchise and serves as a direct sequel to 2021's Halloween Kills.

Curtis had started her career in Hollywood with John Carpenter's 1981 slasher movie "Halloween", playing the character of Laurie Strode.

The film was a huge blockbuster and spawned a successful film franchise, with Curtis headlining the follow-ups Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).

"We made that first movie for nothing in 1978 in 17 days. But, at its core, there was something that has carried on for 44 years. I have spent a lot of time -- ever since I rejoined Laurie Strode for this new trilogy -- asking, ‘Why me? Why her? What is it about Laurie and Michael that has survived the test of time?’

"What I have now come full circle to, appreciated and embraced, is that Laurie is and was everyone’s hope for the possibility of a happy life," Curtis said in a statement.

According to the actor, Laurie Strode represents everyone’s sister, best friend, daughter, niece, and granddaughter.

"No one understands better that Laurie is an avatar of a life interrupted, a survivor who has spent her life trying to not let an inexplicable evil chart her path and define her existence," she added.

"Halloween Ends" also stars James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards.