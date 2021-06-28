Hansal Mehta's latest movie begins shoot

Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar's latest movie begins shoot

The action-thriller will be shot keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 28 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 19:11 ist
Director Hansal Mehta. Credit: DH File Photo

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Monday began shooting for his upcoming action-thriller backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Mehta, who last helmed the acclaimed series Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story, will be directing the yet-to-be titled film that is said to be "based on a true incident."

The director took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's set, writing, "day one."

According to a source close to the project, the film is being shot with all the Covid-19 safety precautions in place and will star two new actors.

"The film has been in pre-production mode for sometime now. Everything has been planned keeping in mind the ongoing situation, all the safety measures will be in place during the shoot.

"The two fresh faces have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal after months of gruelling sessions," the source said.

The film is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films. 

