Happy birthday Lata Mangeshkar: When the legend asked Vishal Bharadwaj to treat her like a newcomer

The iconic Lata Mangeshkar, who turned 92 on Tuesday, is inarguably one of the greatest names in the film industry. The artist par excellence is regarded as the 'Icon of Icons' because of her melodious voice and enviable body of work. While everyone is aware of her priceless contribution to Bollywood, not everybody is aware of the fact that she shares a special bond with filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bharadwaj.

The Haider helmer on Monday (September 27), revealed that she once asked him to treat her like a newcomer during a recording for Gulzar's film Maachis.

"I was quite conscious during the recording and Lataji noticed the same. She told me to treat her as a newcomer and stop thinking that she was The Lata Mangeshkar," he told DH.

Vishal added that the legend behaves like a 'shagird' while learning but transforms into an 'Ustaad' when she decides to teach someone the nuances of music. 'The Nightangle' sang four solo songs in Maachis, one of the most acclaimed films of the 90s. The Aye Hawa and Pani songs in particular became quite popular.

Vishal turned filmmaker in the years to follow, consolidating his standing with films such as Makdee, Omkara and Haider. Lata Mangeshkar, on the other hand, remained a force to be reckoned with. Her song Luka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti in particular became quite popular. She eventually chose to move away from the limelight to concentrate on her personal life. She, however, released a song titled Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki in 2019 as a tribute to the Indian Army. It received rave reviews from music lovers and served as strong testimony of her abilities.

Vishal and the ace singer recently reunited for the release of their song titled Sab Theek Nahi Lagta, which was composed in the 90s but did not see the light of the day. It has been penned by Gulzar and deals with an 'uncommitted relationship'.

