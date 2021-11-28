I'm done: Munawar Faruqui after B'luru show cancelled

Hate won, an artist has lost: Munawar Faruqui says he's 'done' after Bengaluru show cancelled amid threats

The comedian took to Instagram to say that 12 shows have been cancelled in the past year due to threats

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2021, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 13:49 ist
Comedian Munawar Faruqui. Credit: Facebook/Munawarcomedy

Comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted at an exit from standup comedy after his Bengaluru show on Sunday was cancelled due to vandalisation threats from right-wing groups.

A disheartened Faruqui took to Instagram to tell his followers that at least 12 of his shows in the past year have been cancelled due to similar threats.

"Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya. (Hate won, an artist has lost), I'm done! Goodbye," Faruqui wrote.

 

Other comedians responded to his post with supportive messages. Kaneez Surka commented, "It's not fair." Sahil Bulla wrote, "We are with you. In the end, tu hamesha jeetega (in the end you will always win)."

The comedian was put in jail for a month earlier this year because his show allegedly showed Hindu deities in a bad light. Faruqui added in his post that the show has a censor certificate which states it has nothing problematic. "Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion," his post read.

Police reportedly asked the organisers to cancel today's show due to a possible law and order situation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Munawar Faruqui
Comedy
Bengaluru
Standup Comedy

What's Brewing

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

How to choose the perfect pair of headphones

DH Toon | Too late to hop on the farmers' wagon

DH Toon | Too late to hop on the farmers' wagon

The best sort of colour therapy

The best sort of colour therapy

Consent conversations

Consent conversations

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

New Zealand feel the Axar effect

New Zealand feel the Axar effect

China’s Arunachal strategy comes into full view

China’s Arunachal strategy comes into full view

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

Dead man wins Panchayat poll in Bihar!

Dead man wins Panchayat poll in Bihar!

 