Hate won, an artist has lost: Munawar Faruqui says he's 'done' after Bengaluru show cancelled amid threats

Comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted at an exit from standup comedy after his Bengaluru show on Sunday was cancelled due to vandalisation threats from right-wing groups.

A disheartened Faruqui took to Instagram to tell his followers that at least 12 of his shows in the past year have been cancelled due to similar threats.

"Nafrat jeet gayi, artist haar gaya. (Hate won, an artist has lost), I'm done! Goodbye," Faruqui wrote.

Other comedians responded to his post with supportive messages. Kaneez Surka commented, "It's not fair." Sahil Bulla wrote, "We are with you. In the end, tu hamesha jeetega (in the end you will always win)."

The comedian was put in jail for a month earlier this year because his show allegedly showed Hindu deities in a bad light. Faruqui added in his post that the show has a censor certificate which states it has nothing problematic. "Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion," his post read.

Police reportedly asked the organisers to cancel today's show due to a possible law and order situation.