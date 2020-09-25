Here are S P Balasubrahmanyam's top hits through the ages

S P Balasubrahmanyam, a stalwart in the Indian film industry, has had countless hits over the course of his life. From 1990’s Mannil Indha Kaadhal to recent Darbar’s Chumma Kizhi, Balasubrahmanyan's had an illustrious career that spanned over five decades.

He has been awarded Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, NTR National Award and the Indian Film Personality of the year. He also holds the record of singing the highest number of songs by any singer with over 40,000 songs in 16 languages. He has been a playback singer, music director, actor, film producer and has worked primarily in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films.

Some of his famous songs include—

Roja Jaaneman

This iconic song from the movie Roja was sung with K S Chitra. The song was composed by A R Rahman.

Kannina Notagalu

Sung in Amrutha Varshini, a romantic Kannada movie.

Maneyanu Belagide

This SPB-S Janaki song was sung in the 1979 Kannada movie Chandananda Gombe.

Ithu Oru Pon Malai

Featured in the 1980 Tamil movie Nizhalgal, this song was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The movie also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards.

Kanula Mundu Neevunte Kavita Pongi Paarada

This duet was sung with P Susheela, Telugu film Chelleli Kapuram released in 1971 under the banner of Amrutha films.

Ootypattanam

Featured in popular Malayalam romantic comedy Kilukkam, Ootypattanam was sung with M G Sreekumar and K S Chitra.