'Heropanti 2' day 1 box office collection: Tiger Shroff-starrer off to a fair start

Actor Tiger Shroff's latest movie Heropanti 2 opened to a decent response at the domestic box office on April 29 and collected nearly Rs 7 crore (net) on day 1, according to initial estimates. It did well in the multiplex circuit but failed to work its magic in single screens. The film outperformed Runway 34 as the Ajay Devgn-led thriller raked in around Rs 4 crore on its first day.

Heropanti 2, however, faced stiff competition from the holdover release KGF Chapter 2 as the actioner is still the top choice of the mass audience. It has, either way, emerged as one of Bollywood's better openers in recent times. It outperformed Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack and Jersey. It, however, could not beat Gangubai Kathiawadi as the Alia Bhatt-starrer fetched Rs 10.5 crore on day 1.

Heropanti 2 received negative reviews with critics stating that Tiger 'deserved better'. The word of mouth is not as good as expected, which may prove to be a hindrance once the initial buzz fades. It should, however, be able to put up decent numbers over the weekend because of Tiger's star power.

Heropanti 2 is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when the protagonist challenges a dangerous foe to protect his people. It stars Tara Sutaria as the leading lady and is her second collaboration with Tiger. She acted alongside the young star in Student of the Year 2, which marked her big screen debut. The cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the sadistic Laila, and Kriti Sanon.

Tiger, meanwhile, is working on the action-packed Ganpath. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty. The film is touted to be an action-thriller and features Akshay Kumar as the parallel lead. The biggie will hit the screens next December alongside Raju Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.