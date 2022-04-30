Tiger's 'Heropanti 2' off to a fair start

'Heropanti 2' day 1 box office collection: Tiger Shroff-starrer off to a fair start

'Heropanti 2' has opened better than the Ajay Devgn-led 'Runway 34'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 11:01 ist
Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Heropanti 2'. Credit: IMDb

Actor Tiger Shroff's latest movie Heropanti 2 opened to a decent response at the domestic box office on April 29 and collected nearly Rs 7 crore (net) on day 1, according to initial estimates. It did well in the multiplex circuit but failed to work its magic in single screens. The film outperformed Runway 34 as the Ajay Devgn-led thriller raked in around Rs 4 crore on its first day. 

Heropanti 2, however, faced stiff competition from the holdover release KGF Chapter 2 as the actioner is still the top choice of the mass audience. It has, either way, emerged as one of Bollywood's better openers in recent times. It outperformed Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack and Jersey. It, however, could not beat Gangubai Kathiawadi as the Alia Bhatt-starrer fetched Rs 10.5 crore on day 1. 

Also Read | My character has a detailed background even though 'Heropanti 2' is a commercial movie: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Heropanti 2 received negative reviews with critics stating that Tiger 'deserved better'. The word of mouth is not as good as expected, which may prove to be a hindrance once the initial buzz fades. It should, however, be able to put up decent numbers over the weekend because of Tiger's star power.

Heropanti 2 is an action-thriller that revolves around what happens when the protagonist challenges a dangerous foe to protect his people. It stars Tara Sutaria as the leading lady and is her second collaboration with Tiger. She acted alongside the young star in Student of the Year 2, which marked her big screen debut. The cast includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the sadistic Laila, and Kriti Sanon. 

Tiger, meanwhile, is working on the action-packed Ganpath. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty. The film is touted to be an action-thriller and features Akshay Kumar as the parallel lead. The biggie will hit the screens next December alongside Raju Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

heropanti 2
Tiger Shroff
bollywood
Entertainment News
DH Entertainment

Related videos

What's Brewing

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Ready, teddy, splurge

Ready, teddy, splurge

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

How to keep your house cooler

How to keep your house cooler

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

 