Hollywood’s legendary dinosaurs set for their final roar

The dialogue “Life finds a way”, from the first ‘Jurassic Park’ movie is perhaps the most iconic from the Jurassic Park/World franchise and forms the crux of the brand in a way.

When Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park’ first released in 1993, it raised the bar for technology in movies, making us feel every roar and often making us look over our shoulder to see if we weren’t surrounded by dinosaurs. The movie let loose our imagination and probably did more to introduce the world to dinosaurs and the Jurassic era than any book or college course could.

With the final chapter, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, set to release this Friday, multiple generations are invested in the movie. Fans are excited to see the original cast back in the film’s universe.

While there is no doubt we are in store for brilliance in terms of CGI, the story remains crucial. Rarely do we come across a franchise where the third movie outperforms the first. An emotional farewell is on the card but before that, let’s understand the legacy of this unforgettable franchise.

Jurassic Park Vs Jurassic World

While the first instalment was based on the 1990 book written by Michael Crichton with the same name, ‘The Lost World’ (1997) was loosely based on characters from the book and took more creative liberty. The influence of Spielberg in the film is clearly visible, especially in the way he used lighting to create realistic effects (think of how the T-Rex is introduced in the first movie).

It’s interesting to note that Spielberg actually did not rely too heavily on CGI, choosing instead to blend it with animatronics. It’s estimated that there were just around 60 CGI shots used by Spielberg. The ‘Lost World’, despite the hype, failed to live up to the benchmark set by the first movie. The weak plot notwithstanding, the movie was a commercial success thanks to its improved action.

‘Jurassic Park III’ was perhaps the biggest disappointment. Helmed by a new director, the film had multiple digressions from the original book. It barely managed a few jump scares. It didn’t help either that the original cast couldn’t be brought back in entirety.

More teeth, but lacking bite

A decade-long demand to revive the ‘Jurassic Park era’ led to the arrival of ‘Jurassic World’ in 2015. One could say this was Jurassic Park 2.0 though there were few similarities between the two films. Dr Grant had indicated how raptors could communicate and were smarter than first given credit for, and ‘Jurassic World’ built upon this premise. Enhanced CGI (over 2,000 CGI shots), appealed to the current generation, and an immersive storyline ensured the film was a huge hit.

The story did introduce us to new dinos, and just as the movie included genetically modified dinos, the story seemed to be genetically stitched together for the audience of this generation. Our very own Irrfan Khan played a cameo as Masrani in the film.

The second instalment of the ‘Jurassic World’ franchise, ‘Fallen Kingdom’, did enthral the audience with more dinosaurs on display and it remains a favourite with the kids. However, it failed to impress the older audience. While the awe and fear-factor evoked screams from children, the story could have been tied together strongly.

Beyond the big screen

For those who are unaware, ‘Jurassic Park’ has spawned multiple other creations, with perhaps the most noteworthy one being the Netflix series ‘Jurassic World – Camp Cretaceous’. Built along the lines of ‘Jurassic World’, this is an absolute pleasure to watch, with DreamWorks Animation helming the project.

It has a gripping storyline and many relatable characters, making the show highly watchable not just for children but for adults as well.

There are many of us who believe that animated series cannot match the rush and thrill that a feature film could provide but this series has many scenes that will make the hair on your neck stand.

The Last Roar

Life might not have found a way for dinosaurs in real, but perhaps this movie could ensure their legacy lives forever.

(The author has worked in the animation industry and is currently a consultant in Bengaluru)