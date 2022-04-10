Hombale Films, RCB announce special partnership for 'unprecedented excitement and thrill'

Leading film production banner Hombale Films and the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here on Sunday announced a special partnership to fulfil the expectations of the audience in the sports and entertainment sectors.

Hombale Films, one of the leading film production banners in the country, has drawn attention by its projects including pan-India films KGF Chapter 1 and 2 and Salaar.

While KGF Chapter 2 is slated for release on April 14, Salaar is likely to hit the screen next year.

Announcing the special partnership, Hombale Films founder Vijay Kirgandur, said," I am passionate about films. I was always drawn to cricket. Hombale Films and RCB are engaged in offering unprecedented entertainment and thrill to the audience. The two giants operate from Bengaluru and hence the joint venture is quite natural."

He added, "We were thinking about the joint venture for the last few days. We are much excited to work together."

Kirgandur said that the conduct and priorities of the audience in the sports and entertainment sectors change within seconds. The two giants wanted to read the pulse of the audiences for changes in their conduct and priorities. They wanted to offer what the audience aspired for. The two forces also would like to fulfil demands for newer entertainment platforms. The special partnership would handle all such developments.

He hoped that the special partnership would surely herald a new era in film entertainment and sports segments.

"The two forces have created hopes for new possibilities to ensure excitement and thrill. The joint efforts will surely offer unforgettable experiences to the audience," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos: