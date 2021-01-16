I am always reading and writing: Bhargavi Narayan

Bhargavi Narayan, who turns 83 on February 4, has spent more than six decades in Kannada theatre and cinema.

She has acted in 600 plays and hit films such as ‘Eradu Kanasu’, Hantakana Sanchu, ‘Pallavi Anupallavi’, and ‘Baa Nalle Madhuchandrake’.

“There were two driving forces in my life – my mother Naamagiriyamma and my husband Belavadi Nanjundaiah Narayana, better known as Makeup Nani,” she told Showtime’

The Jayanagar house she lives in is called ‘Green Room’. She and Nani built it 50 years ago.

“I got interested in theatre as a young girl, but girls taking to theatre was not widely accepted back then. My mother knew how much I loved the art and stood by me like a rock,” Bhargavi recalls.

Formative years

Bhargavi was born and raised in Bengaluru. She completed her schooling in Acharya Patashala Public School in NR Colony. She did her pre-university course in Vijaya College and went on to do a BSc from Maharani’s College. She later enrolled privately for MA in English.

Two things kept her occupied during her growing up years—theatre and books.

“The living room of our home would be transformed into a stage and I would perform there. My friends and I would script a play and after long hours of practice, perform for a select audience of family and friends,” she says.



Bhargavi with husband Makeup Nani.



She was an avid reader and frequented a library in the neighbourhood. “It cost me eight annas to borrow books from the library. I have extensively read T P Kailasam, Shivarama Karanth and Kuvempu. Their writing has shaped my thinking,” she says.

How Bhargavi met her husband Nani is an interesting story. She was a part of a college theatre team. For an Independence Day theatre production, she had to play a boy.

“Makeup Nani did our makeup and he was the one who drew a moustache for me. His makeup made me appear every inch a boy. The play was a runaway success,” she says.

The two were married in 1958, when she was 20. “I was working at the Employees' State Insurance Corporation then,” she says.

Bhargavi’s father died of cancer when he was 44 and her mother took care of the family. “She hadn’t been to school, but was bold and adept at seven languages,” she says.

Family life

Bhargavi continued to work as a central government employee while shuttling between theatre and films. She has four children — Sujatha, Prakash, Pradeep and Sudha.



A family picture with her children and grandchildren at their house,

called Green Room, in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The house was

built by Nani and Bhargavi 50 years ago.



Prakash Belavadi is a film actor who has acted in many languages and is well known in the theatre circuit. He directed the film ‘Stumble,’ and won a National award for it in 2002. His daughter Teju recently forayed into the movies with the film ‘Gantumoote’.

Bhargavi’s second child Sudha is also well-known in theatre and film circles. She is married to M G Satya and their children are Shantanu and Samyukta. Samyukta Hornad acts in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

Sujatha is a teacher and yoga exponent and is settled in Mumbai. Pradeep, an engineer, has specialised in stage lighting. He has produced several television serials.

“I couldn’t devote much time to my children in their formative years because I was busy working. My mother stepped in and supported us. I am proud that my children have made a name for themselves,” says Bhargavi.

Stage to big screen

Bhargavi was busy in theatre when she got her first film role in ‘Pallavi.’ She has since acted in about 45 Kannada films. She acted with Dr Rajkumar in ‘Eradu Kanasu.’

“I was in awe of his grace and the way he treated everybody. His children have taken after their father,” she says.

Another actor that she admires is Anant Nag. “He is intelligent and well-read. His interest in the Vedas and the Bhagavad Gita is particularly impressive,” she says.

Bhargavi acted with Vishnuvardhan in ‘Vamshavruksha.’ and ‘Professor Huchuraya.’ “I knew him from his National College days. We had acted together in a few plays as well,” she adds.

Bhargavi won the state best supporting actress award for ‘Professor Huchuraya.’ She was also awarded the Rajyotsava award in 2019.