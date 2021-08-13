I-Day video with poetry from ancient text

‘Vande Bharatamataram’, an Independence day video, by Bharatiya Samagana Sabha, Shankarapura, brings together chants and mantras with arresting visuals.

A Kanyakumari has composed and directed its music. The video is a “team effort”, says R R Ravishankar, chairman of the sabha. It took around 45 days to complete it, he adds.

Ravishankar says he was inspired to create the video after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the glories of ancient India. “The one-minute video commemorates our country’s 75th Independence Day. The shlokas in it are taken from Vishnu Purana. The video explains the meanings of the shlokas and our daily practices.”

The Vishnu Purana is believed to be about 2,500 to 3000 years old.

One can see both “translation and transliteration” of shlokas in the video, says Ravishankar.

“As the chanting happens, one can see the connected visuals too,” he says.

For instance, when the lyrics say ‘Bharatmata’ is being washed by the Indian Ocean, and how the Himalayan range is her crown, clippings of the Ocean and the mountains appear.

The video will be released on DD Chandana, Public TV and on Bharatiya Samagana Sabha’s official YouTube channel on August 15.