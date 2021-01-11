I know how to make films, not hits: Director Ram Gopal Varma

Noted filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has seen plenty of ups and downs in his career, says that he is aware of the process behind making a film but ‘does not know how to make a hit’.

“I only know how to make films, not hits. Had I known how to make hits, would I have ever made or delivered flops,” he tells DH in an exclusive interview.

RGV began his career in 1989 with the Telugu movie Siva. which attained cult status. He remade the film in Hindi as Shiva, thus, beginning a new chapter in his life. Films such as Rangeela and Satya went a long way in helping him find critical acclaim.

‘Ramu’ remained a force to be reckoned with in the 2000’s, delivering films like Company and Sarkar. His career, however, went downhill in 2007 post the release of Aag. The film, an adaptation of the evergreen classic Sholay, tanked at the box office while receiving underwhelming reviews. Movies such as Go and Agyaat too did not do well. In fact, many feel that none of his releases post 2007—barring the Kannada film Killing Veerappan— have really lived up to their expectation.

After facing a fair deal of turbulence, he garnered attention with the 2019 release Lakshmi’s NTR. The film, revolving around Tollywood icon Sr NTR’s relationship with his second wife Lakshmi Parvathi, created a buzz among fans due to the sensitive subject. He, however, failed to deliver the goods with the Telugu film Amma Rajyam.. as it received flak for the underwhelming execution.

The dull response to his last film has, however, not dented RGV’s spirits as he is back with his latest movie 12’0 clock, which marks his return to the horror genre. The Satya 2 helmer, says that the film is a departure from his previous horror movies as it is not set in ‘isolated’ places.

“Horror stories are set in isolated places like a haunted house. 12’o Clock is the story of a middle-class family. Even though we have used night effect, no one is really alone here," he says.

12’o Clock released in theatres on January 8, receiving mixed to negative reviews from critics. The film features newcomer Krishna Gautam, Makrand Despande and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead.