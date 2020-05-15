INOX expresses ‘extreme displeasure’ as Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ skips theatrical release

Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday (May 14), revealed that the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo will have a direct digital premiere on June 12 and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Reacting to the development, INOX said that it sets a bad precedent by violating the ‘mutually beneficial’ relationship between content creators and cinema chains. The multiplex giant that it is important for a film to have a ‘theatrical run window’ before its OTT release. The multiplex giant concluded by saying that by skipping a theatrical release some producers have proved that they are ‘fair weather friends’.

Gulabo Sitabo, directed by ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, is a comedy and marks Big B’s first collaboration with young hero Ayushmann Khurrana. The film revolves around the bond between a man and his landlord. The chemistry between the ‘Angry Young Man’ and the Article 15 star is going to be a key aspect of Gulabo Sitabo.

Big B and Shoojit previously collaborated for the well-received Piku and proved their mettle. Similarly, their unreleased film Shoebite too has grabbed a fair deal of attention in the film circles. Fans are likely to have high expectations from their latest outing.

The film is an equally important affair for Ayushmann as it reunites him with his mentor and Vicky Donor director. The former Roadies sensation is known for mixing it up and many feel that Gulabo Sitabo might be a game changer for him.

Interestingly, not just Gulabo Sitabo but six other major movies including the Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi will be releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, the inside talk is that films like Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Gunjan Saxena too might skip opt for an OTT only release. As such, this might be the beginning of a new era for the entertainment industry.

