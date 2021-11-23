International Emmy Awards: No win for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and 'Aarya'

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen-led series Aarya could not register a win at the 2021 International Emmy Awards but the comedian said it was "an honour" to represent the country at the awards ceremony.

Siddiqui, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his Netflix movie Serious Men, lost out to British star David Tennant.

Das' Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India lost out to Call My Agent Season 4 from France in the comedy category.

The comedian, who has been in news for his "I Come From Two Indias" monologue, said he loved the French drama.

"I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a gigantic beautiful show I love, won. But I got this medal and ate this fantastic salad with a very interesting crispy cheese topping. It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the @iemmys For India. It’s always for India. #VirDasForIndia," he wrote on Instagram.

Das has received praise as well as police complaints over the monologue he delivered in Washington recently.

Sen's Aarya, a Disney+ Hotstar series directed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category alongside Chile's El Presidente, Israel's Tehran and the second season of There She Goes from the UK.

Israel's Tehran topped the drama series category, ending India's run at the yearly awards.

Madhvani on Monday had hoped to bring the trophy home. “Here we are, after taking a 16-hour flight, hoping we will win but even if we don’t it is a big big thing to be nominated," he had said on Monday.

Last year, director Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime, fronted by Shefali Shah, won the Best Drama Series honours at the International Emmys.

Organised by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the International Emmys aim at "recognizing excellence in television produced outside of the US for over 48 years".

