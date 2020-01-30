Is Nayanthara in danger of losing her 'Lady Superstar' status?

Actress Nayanthara, in 2018, became the talk of the town when she tasted success with the well-received Imaikkaa Nodigal, which fared exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. Her other major release Kolamaavu Kokila too exceeded expectations, helping her consolidate her position as Kollywood's 'Lady Superstar'. Less than two years and a few forgettable films later, Nayan's bankability has taken a beating. With cracks appearing in 'Brand Thalaivi, here is look at the main reasons behind the unfortunate situation.

Bad Luck: Nayanthara's troubles started when the horror-thriller Airaa, featuring her in a double role, failed to live up to expectations. The film also disappointed fans, ending up being a setback for the Aramm actress. To make matters worse, her 'abandoned' movie Kolaiyuthir Kaalam hit screens shortly after Airaa and sank without a trace, failing to excite movie buffs.

The Sye Raa Fiasco: Last year, Nayanthara also starred in the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, featuring her as Chiranjeevi's reel wife. Sadly for the powerhouse performer, the magnum opus under-performed in Tamil Nadu, which is her core market. Moreover, she failed to make an impact with her performance. While Nayanthara did justice to her role, the character was one-dimensional and paled in comparison to the one played by Tamannaah.

Weak Choices: While Nayanthara's Diwali release Bigil fared well at the box office, it was essentially a Vijay starrer and did little for her 'Lady Superstar' status. Similarly, the Rajinikanth starrer Darbar did nothing for her career as she did not have any scope to showcase her abilities.

No Big Movies In Her Kitty: With 2019 in the past, Nayanthara is working on the Vignesh Shivn-backed Netrikann and RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman. While the movies have created some buzz among die-hard fans, they might not be able to undo the damage as they are relatively smaller movies. As such, even though Nayanthara is talented enough to bounce back, the road ahead is not a smooth one.