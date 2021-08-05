It felt like an extended play, we were on our toes: Murali Gopy on shooting for 'Kuruthi' amid Covid-19 restrictions

Actor Murali Gopy says that his upcoming film Kuruthi was shot at a 'phenomenal' pace as most of the shoot took place during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"We really had to be on our toes as the shoot took place amid several restrictions. We shot at a phenomenal pace and stayed in character most of the time. There was no time in between shots. It felt like an extended play," he told DH during a virtual press conference.

Kuruthi is touted to be a crime-thriller and it has been directed by Manu Warrier, who previously wielded the microphone for the Hindi movie Coffee Bloom. It features Prithviraj in the lead role and continues his professional association with Murali Gopy.

The multi-talented artist had penned the script for the heartthrob's maiden directorial venture Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead and emerged as a sensational blockbuster at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Kuruthi proves to be a memorable outing for the two. The biggie is touted to be a crime-thriller that revolves around the clash between two opposing forces.

The gripping title, which means ritualistic sacrifice in Malayalam, suggests that the film will feature backstabbing and unpredictable twists. The cast includes Shine Tom Chacko, Roshan Mathew, Srindaa and seasoned actor Mamukkoya.

Kuruthi was to be released in theatres on May 13 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film will premiere digitally on Amazon Prime Video on August 11 as an Onam gift for movie buffs.



This will be the second direct-to-OTT release for Prithviraj. The Aurangzeb actor was last seen in the 'hybrid film' Cold Case, which premiered on the same platform in June and received mixed reviews from critics. The flick featured Aditi Balan, who rose to fame with the Tamil film Aruvi and Suchitra Pillai in key roles. It remains to be seen whether Kuruthi helps him score a digital blockbuster.