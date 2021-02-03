I've been called a flop actor, have taken it in my stride: Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey says that he has been called a ‘flop actor’ on many occasions but does not take such criticism to heart as it is an inseparable part of being an artiste.

“People have called me a flop actor several times especially on Twitter. I usually do not react to such comments and simply take them in my stride as it is a part of being an actor. If some people like your work, others might not,” he tells DH in an exclusive interview.

The star’s comments come at a time when he has silenced his detractors with his performance in the recently-released web series Mero Park Season 2. The show, which revolves around the lives of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), has received rave reviews from the target audience due to its effective presentation and effective execution.

Ranvir says that Metro Park Season 2 was more challenging than the first season as he had to ‘add depth’ to the character.

“The first season was not too difficult as I could relate to the character. I grew up in Juhu (Mumbai) and my brother is an NRI. So, in a way, I could relate with the culture on the show,” adds the actor.

The positive response to the series has helped Ranvir consolidate his standing in the web space at a time when OTT has emerged as a viable source of entertainment for the janta. The actor says that the rise of streaming platforms is a boon for the industry as it has helped everyone—right from actors to directors—get more work.

Many feel, the ‘OTT boon’ is one of the main reasons behind Ranvir’s resurgence as a performer. The actor could never really make it big in Bollywood despite being a part of well-received movies such as Mithya, Titli and Sonchiriya. Things, however, changed when he made his OTT debut with the series Rangbaaz, which clicked with the ‘Gen Y’ crowd. He acted in Metro Park Season 1, Sacred Games and High, proving his mettle. The actor is set to continuer his tryst with the web world with the upcoming series Sunflower, a crime-comedy. The show, which is expected to release soon, has a star-studded cast headlined by Sunil Grover, Radha Bhatt and Ashish Vidyarthi. The Bheja Fry actor will also be seen in the upcoming film Mumbaikar, a remake of the Tamil hit Maanagaram.