Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Gunjan Saxena’ would have opened on a good note had it released in theatres, says trade analyst

The eagerly-awaited Gunjan Saxena, starring newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, is set to release on Netflix on August 12 and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The film was originally supposed to get a theatrical release but that did not happen amid the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing the makers to go in for an OTT only release

Speaking to DH, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja says the film would have collected between Rs four crore to Rs five crore on the first day had it released in theatres under normal circumstances. He, however, feels that a digital release has the potential to work in its favour in the long run.

"The fact of the matter is that Janhvi has not had a release (film) release in over two years and needs some visibility. These days, movies are grabbing attention on OTT platforms and securing good viewership on the first day itself. We saw that with Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi and Dil Bechara,” says Tuteja.

He, however, refuses to call the decision to release Gunjan Saxena on Netflix a ‘safe bet’ as it is a Word-of-Mouth movie and could have made big money depending on the reviews.

“Dil Bechara could have collected big money (around Rs 100 crore) had it released in theatres under the current circumstances. Similarly, Gunjan Saxena too might have done well at the box office depending on the response. So let’s not call this (digital release) a safe bet,” adds Tuteja.

The film, which has been produced by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, revolves around the life of the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena and has patriotic undertones. The movie has a strong cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij.

Janhvi had impressed a section of the audience with her performance in Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi movie Sairat, and proved that she has potential. It remains to be seen whether Gunjan Saxena turns out to be a gamechanger for the young actress.